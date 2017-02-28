Feb 28 Beyondspring Inc

* Beyondspring Inc says sees U.S. IPO of up to 476,191 of ordinary shares to be priced between $20.00 and $22.00 per share - SEC filing

* Beyondspring Inc says had previously expected IPO of up to $75 million; initially filed for U.S. IPO of up to $100 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2m8aj89) Further company coverage: [Beyondspring Inc]