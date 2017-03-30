March 30 Bezeq Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd :

* Q4 net profit 185 million shekels versus 369 million shekels

* Forecast in Reuters poll to post Q4 net profit of 258 million shekels

* Q4 revenue 2.5 billion shekels versus 2.6 billion

* Sees 2017 net profit of 1.4 billion shekels

* To pay 578 million shekel dividend for second half of 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)