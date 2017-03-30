BRIEF-Japan Third Party says top shareholder decreases voting power to 12.6 pct
* Says its top shareholder, Osaka-based firm, decreased voting power in the co to 12.6 percent (638,647 shares), from 18.1 percent(919,947 shares)
March 30 Bezeq Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd :
* Q4 net profit 185 million shekels versus 369 million shekels
* Forecast in Reuters poll to post Q4 net profit of 258 million shekels
* Q4 revenue 2.5 billion shekels versus 2.6 billion
* Sees 2017 net profit of 1.4 billion shekels
* To pay 578 million shekel dividend for second half of 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
