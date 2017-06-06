BRIEF-Greenspace Brands reports 63.4 pct reduction in quarterly net loss
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)
June 6 BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE DU CRÉDIT MUTUEL (BFCM) AND MUTUELLES INVESTISSEMENT:
* ANNOUNCE THEIR INTENTION TO FILE SHORTLY, WITH AUTORITÉ DES MARCHÉS FINANCIERS ("AMF"), A SIMPLIFIED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SHARES OF CIC.
* PROPOSED TENDER OFFER TARGETS ALL CIC SHARES WHICH ARE NOT, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, OWNED BY BFCM, AT A PRICE OF 390 EUROS PER SHARE
* PROPOSED PRICE REPRESENTS A 78.1% PREMIUM OVER CLOSING PRICE ON JUNE 2ND, 2017
* IF CONDITIONS ARE MET UPON COMPLETION OF OFFER, INTEND TO REQUEST AMF TO IMPLEMENT A MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT PROCEDURE SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/2szTOCv FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.
June 21 Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Staples Inc following an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could top $6 billion.