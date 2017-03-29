BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
March 29 B&G Foods Inc
* B&G Foods announces pricing of public offering of senior notes
* B&G Foods- Pricing of registered public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25% senior notes due 2025
* B&G Foods Inc - Priced offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25% senior notes due 2025 at price to public of 100% of their face value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.