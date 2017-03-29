March 29 B&G Foods Inc

* B&G Foods announces pricing of public offering of senior notes

* B&G Foods- Pricing of registered public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25% senior notes due 2025

* B&G Foods Inc - Priced offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25% senior notes due 2025 at price to public of 100% of their face value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: