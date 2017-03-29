BRIEF-Liberty Global says Unitymedia Finance entered financing arrangement
* Liberty Global PLC - on June 8, Unitymedia Finance LLC entered financing arrangement that amends senior facilities agreement dated July 25, 2014
March 29 B&G Foods Inc
* B&G Foods announces public offering of senior notes
* B&G Foods Inc - intention to offer $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* B&G Foods Inc - intends to use proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under b&g foods' revolving credit facility, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liberty Global PLC - on June 8, Unitymedia Finance LLC entered financing arrangement that amends senior facilities agreement dated July 25, 2014
* Lantheus HoldingssInc announces public secondary offering by selling stockholders of 3,000,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12