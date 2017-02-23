UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 B&G Foods Inc
* B&G Foods reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q4 sales $413.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $426 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.13 to $2.27
* Q4 earnings per share $0.20
* Sees FY 2017 sales about $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources