BRIEF-India's SEBI chairman: mutual fund managers need to improve due diligence
* India's Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman Ajay Tyagi speaks at mutual funds event in Mumbai
June 28 BGC Partners Inc:
* BGC Partners updates its outlook for the second quarter of 2017
* BGC Partners Inc says company now expects its revenues for Q2 to be towards high-end of range of its previously stated guidance
* BGC Partners Inc - now expects its pre-tax distributable earnings to be above mid-point of range for Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Larsen & Toubro Infotech - selected by Utica National Insurance Group for Duck Creek policy system implementation Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sTV1H2) Further company coverage:
* HK bets on supportive policies ahead of handover anniversary