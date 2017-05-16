May 16 BGEO Group Plc

* BGEO announces proposed placing of shares in GHG

* Proposed placing of shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc

* Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc

* Prior to this proposed placing, BGEO's wholly owned subsidiary JSC BGEO Investments owned 64.26 pct of GHG

* Proceeds of placing will be used for general corporate purposes

* Placing shares being offered to institutional shareholders by way of accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched immediately after announcement

* Investec Bank, Numis, Renaissance Securities and Jefferies acting as joint bookrunners in connection with placing

* Final number of placing shares, price for placing shares will be agreed by BGEO and banks at close of bookbuilding process

* Timings for close of bookbuild process are at discretion of banks and BGEO