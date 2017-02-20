Feb 20 BGEO Group Plc:

* Final results

* Q4 profit was GEL 88.7mln ($33.5mln/gbp 27.2mln), down 7.2 pct y-o-y

* 4Q16 earnings per share was GEL 2.29 ($0.87 per share/gbp 0.70 per share), down 5.4 pct y-o-y

* Q4 revenue up 15.6 percent yoy to GEL 232.5 million

* Q4 NIM flat yoy at 7.6 percent

* Book value per share was gel 57.52, up 18.0 pct y-o-y

* Total equity attributable to shareholders was gel 2,166.2mln, up 17.0 pct y-o-y

* As of Feb. 17, 2017, GEL 325.2 mln liquid assets were held at holding company level

* Cost to income ratio was 37.5 pct (35.4 pct in 4Q15 and 37.3 pct in 3Q16)

* Q4 return on average assets 2.9 percent versus 3.5 percent year ago

* Q4 return on average assets 2.9 percent versus 3.5 percent year ago

* Q4 return on average equity 20.1 percent versus 25.1 percent year ago