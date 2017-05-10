BRIEF-Target Capital appoints Rick Skauge interim president
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
May 10 Bgeo Group Plc
* 1Q17 profit was GEL 108.2mln ($44.2mln/GBP 35.6mln), up 24.3% y-o-y
* 1Q17 basic earnings per share ("EPS") was GEL 2.64 ($1.08 per share/GBP 0.87 per share), up 25.7% y-o-y
* At end of Q1, book value per share was GEL 58.0, up 15.5% y-o-y
* At Q1 end, total assets increased to GEL 12,606.5mln, up 25.1% y-o-y
* At bank business Q1 net loan book reached GEL 6,470.8mln, up 19.9% y-o-y and down 3.2% q-o-q
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017