May 10 Bgeo Group Plc

* 1Q17 profit was GEL 108.2mln ($44.2mln/GBP 35.6mln), up 24.3% y-o-y

* 1Q17 basic earnings per share ("EPS") was GEL 2.64 ($1.08 per share/GBP 0.87 per share), up 25.7% y-o-y

* At end of Q1, book value per share was GEL 58.0, up 15.5% y-o-y

* At Q1 end, total assets increased to GEL 12,606.5mln, up 25.1% y-o-y

* At bank business Q1 net loan book reached GEL 6,470.8mln, up 19.9% y-o-y and down 3.2% q-o-q