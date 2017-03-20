March 20 BGEO Group Plc:

* BGEO group announces a sale of shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc

* Shares were sold at a price of gbp 3.60 (usd 4.45) per share - closing price per share on london stock exchange day before transaction

* Following sale, BGEO continues to hold 64.3 pct of GHG's issued share capital.

* Sale resulted in total gross proceeds of gel 9.2 million (us$3.7 million) to group

* As a result of sale, BGEO realized a gain of gel 6.1 million (us$2.4 million), which will be recorded through an increase in shareholders' equity in 1q2017