UPDATE 3-Police seize servers of Ukrainian software firm after cyber attack
* Kiev says to extend tax deadline to help affected firms (Adds police, company comment)
July 3 BGEO Group Plc:
* Proposed Demerger
* Intention to demerge BGEO Group into a London-listed banking and a London-listed investment business
* Demerger of businesses will deliver additional long-term value to shareholders by creating two distinct entities
* Senior management team of Bank Of Georgia will continue to be led by Kaha Kiknavelidze as CEO, and will be unchanged from its current structure
* Once demerged, BGEO Investments will be only publicly listed Georgia-focused investment platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 4 A new fund led by Greystar Real Estate Partners will acquire luxury U.S. apartment developer Monogram Residential Trust Inc in a deal valued at about $3 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.
MUMBAI, July 4 The board of Indian online marketplace Snapdeal has rejected a bid worth $700-$800 million from Flipkart after due diligence by its bigger rival, Mint newspaper reported on Tuesday.