BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies to consider & approve incorporation of overseas unit in Netherlands
* Board to consider and approve incorporation of overseas subsidiary in Netherlands and investment thereof
June 27 BGI Genomics Co Ltd
* Says it issues prospectus for Shenzhen IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tgntnz (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Board to consider and approve incorporation of overseas subsidiary in Netherlands and investment thereof
* DGAP-ADHOC: 4SC AG ANNOUNCES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE FOR NEW SHARES FROM CURRENT CAPITAL INCREASE
* Says Rajesh Laddha will cease to be chief financial officer of Piramal Enterprises