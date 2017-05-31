BRIEF-ASBISc May prelim revenue up 22 pct yoy
MAY PRELIM. REVENUE ABOUT $92 MILLION, UP 22% YOY
May 31 BH Co Ltd :
* Says it will sell 200,320 shares of common stock on June 1
* Says offering price is 23,750 won/share, 4.76 billion won in total


June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion in the second-largest U.S. initial public offering this year.
Altice usa inc shares open at $31.60 on the nyse versus. Ipo price of $30.00 per share