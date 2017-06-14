BRIEF-S P Setia updates on proposed acquisition of stake in I&P Group Sdn
* Entered share purchase agreement with Permodalan Nasional , Amanahraya Trustees and Dato’ Mohd. Nizam Bin Zainordin for proposed I&P acquisition
June 14 Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd
* Says co plans 100% digital financial inclusion with 2 lakh kirana points across 16 states Source text - (bit.ly/2smjwwC) Further company coverage:
* Entered share purchase agreement with Permodalan Nasional , Amanahraya Trustees and Dato’ Mohd. Nizam Bin Zainordin for proposed I&P acquisition
* Clarifies on news item "Lenders clear Jaiprakash Associates recast plan."
* Investors Bank appoints Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer