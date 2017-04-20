UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Bharat Seats Ltd
* March quarter net profit 40.1 million rupees versus profit 28.5 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 2.52 billion rupees versus 1.99 billion rupees year ago
* Says declared final dividend of INR 0.90 per share Source text - (bit.ly/2opG0YE) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources