UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 19 Bharti Airtel Ltd
* Says Airtel and Amazon announce partnership for online content experience on Amazon Fire TV stick with voice remote Source text - (Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's largest telecommunications services provider, announced a partnership with Amazon for Amazon's Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote, which was launched in India today.) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources