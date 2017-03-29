BRIEF-Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology unit to own 20 pct stake in medical image firm for totaling 80 mln yuan
June 15 Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
March 29 Bharti Airtel Ltd
* Says completed inter-se transfer of 11.32 % stake in Bharti Infratel to Nettle Infrastructure Investments
* Says post the transfer, Bharti Airtel will hold 50.33% while Nettle will hold 11.32% stake in Bharti Infratel
* Says consideration received amounted to about 68.06 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2o97jdi Further company coverage:
June 15 Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
June 15 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21