March 3 Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* Says Bharti Airtel and Millicom sign agreement to combine operations in Ghana

* Says both companies to have equal ownership and governance rights in combined entity

* Says combined network to cover more than 80 percent of Ghana's population with high speed data

* Says deal with Millicom for Tigo Ghana Ltd and Airtel Ghana Ltd to combine their operations in Ghana Source text: bit.ly/2mlpfA0 Further company coverage: