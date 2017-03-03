BRIEF-Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network's share trade to halt pending announcement
March 3 Bharti Airtel Ltd:
* Says Bharti Airtel and Millicom sign agreement to combine operations in Ghana
* Says both companies to have equal ownership and governance rights in combined entity
* Says combined network to cover more than 80 percent of Ghana's population with high speed data
* Says deal with Millicom for Tigo Ghana Ltd and Airtel Ghana Ltd to combine their operations in Ghana Source text: bit.ly/2mlpfA0 Further company coverage:
* Company entered into it services purchase framework agreement with Yonyou
* Says it scraps asset restructuring due to changes in domestic market conditions, policies