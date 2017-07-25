FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bharti Airtel says June-qtr consol EBITDA margin down 1.9 pct Y-o-Y
July 25, 2017 / 11:55 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel says June-qtr consol EBITDA margin down 1.9 pct Y-o-Y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Says June quarter consolidated EBITDA margin at 35.6 pct, down 1.9 pct Y-o-Y

* June quarter India revenues down 10.0 pct; Africa revenues up 1.5 pct Y-o-Y (constant currency) on an underlying basis

* Says June - quarter consolidated mobile data revenues at INR 37.65 billion, down 16.8 pct Y-o-Y on an underlying basis

* “Pricing disruption in Indian telecom market caused by entry of new operator continued with industry revenues declining over 15 pct y-o-y"‍​

* Says new KYC norms impacted customer additions and consequently revenue growth in quarter in Africa

* Says consolidated net debt at 878.40 billion rupees as of June 30, 2017

* Says "mobile market remains turbulent in the current quarter as well, due to disruptive pricing by a new operator‍​" Source text: (bit.ly/2tzuFHY) Further company coverage:

