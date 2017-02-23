Feb 23 Telenor said:

* Bharti Airtel will not make any cash payment for Telenor's India unit but takes on future pay commitments for spectrum and mobile phone towers, a Telenor spokesman said

* Telenor's accumulated losses since entering India in 2008 have been about NOK 24 billion ($2.87 billion); no more losses triggered by Bharti deal Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3505 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)