UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 BHB Brauholding Bayern Mitte AG :
* FY EBIT amounted to 397 thousand euros ($427,727.80)(2015: 472 thousand euros)
* At 17.1 million euros, the gross sales were on the previous year's figure (2015: 17.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources