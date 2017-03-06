UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
March 6 Investec Bank Plc -
* Directors of BHP Billiton declared interim dividend of 40 cents per ordinary share payable on 28 March 2017
* Currency exchange rate applicable for BHP Billiton's dividend is 13.12600 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts