Feb 21 Bhp Billiton Ltd

* HY net profit $3.20 billion versus loss of $5.67 billion year ago

* World economic growth is likely to remain within range of three to three and a half per cent in 2017 calendar year

* HY revenue up 20% to $18.80 billion

* Interim dividend of 40 US cents per share

* HY underlying attributable profit from continuing operations $3.244 billion versus $412 million

* "View on China remains unchanged"

* China's economic growth is expected to moderate in coming year

* Capital and exploration expenditure is now expected to be US$5.6 billion for 2017 financial year and US$6.3 billion in 2018 financial year

* "Anticipate a cooling of growth rates in housing and automobile markets"

* "A decline in unit costs at major assets supported US$1.2 billion of productivity gains in half"

* "Exports may be challenged by rising threat of protectionism"

* Negotiations in relation to a final settlement arrangement with federal prosecutors on Samarco are expected to occur before end of June 2017

* Restart of Samarco's operations will occur only if it is safe, economically viable and has support of community

* "Longer term, view remains that China's economic growth rate will decelerate"

* "Our minimum 50 per cent dividend payout policy equates to 30 US cents per share"

* Outlook for US economy is uncertain

* Net debt of US$20.06 billion as at Dec 31, 2016 , down 23 percent

* "Medium-term impact on growth is unclear" for US

* "Board has determined to pay an additional amount of 10 US cents per share, taking overall interim dividend to 40 US cents per share"

* "We are confident in long-term outlook for our commodities, particularly oil"

* In long-term, copper outlook remains positive

* "Crude market is expected to rebalance in short-term"

* Political uncertainty, OPEC compliance rates and rising US output may offer some headwinds in crude markets

* Long-term outlook remains positive for crude

* Policy platform of new administration in U.S. Points to a higher inflation environment than previously envisaged

* "In short-term, chinese steel production growth is expected to moderate"

* In U.S. medium-term impact on growth is unclear, notwithstanding infrastructure related announcements, especially in context of tighter financial conditions

* Market is likely to come under pressure in short- term from moderating chinese steel demand growth

* Expect emerging markets such as India will provide long-term seaborne demand growth

* "In long-term, global steel market will grow modestly, supported mainly by incremental demand from India"

* "At Jansen, excavation and lining of the shafts are steadily progressing"

* Total copper production guidance for 2017 financial year is under review as a result of ongoing industrial action at Escondida

* On track to deliver approximately US$1.8 billion of productivity gains during 2017 FY, excluding any impact of industrial action at Escondida

On track to deliver approximately US$1.8 billion of productivity gains during 2017 FY, excluding any impact of industrial action at Escondida