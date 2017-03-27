March 27 Bid Corporation Ltd:

* Transition arrangements of Brian Joffe from executive chair to non-executive director of Bidcorp Group

* Brian Joffe will, effective June 30 2017, relinquish his position as executive chairman

* Brian Joffe has agreed to continue, if necessary, after this date, until appropriate process for appointment of independent non-exec chairman has been completed