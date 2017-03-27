UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 27 Bid Corporation Ltd:
* Transition arrangements of Brian Joffe from executive chair to non-executive director of Bidcorp Group
* Brian Joffe will, effective June 30 2017, relinquish his position as executive chairman
* Brian Joffe has agreed to continue, if necessary, after this date, until appropriate process for appointment of independent non-exec chairman has been completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources