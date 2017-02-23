UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Bid Corporation Ltd:
* Hy HEPS 600,3 cents versus 499,1 cents
* HY net debt 1,7 bln rand versus 4,3 bln rand
* Bidcorp has declared an interim cash dividend of 250,0 cents per share
* Overall HY net revenue of 67,8 bln rand (pf2015: r68,2 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources