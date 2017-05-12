May 12 Big C Supercenter Pcl

* Refers to the car incident outside of big c pattani branch on 9 May 2017.

* the incident has caused partial damages to properties of a subsidiary of the company

* Damages do not affect the building structure of big c Pattani branch and the branch will be reopened again on 16 May 2017

* Damages shall be covered by an insurance policy and shall not affect the financial status of a subsidiary company

* Clarification regarding bomb incident in Pattani province