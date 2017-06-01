BRIEF-Amaya says all director nominees, each of whom is independent, were elected or re-elected to Board Of Directors
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
June 1 Big Un Ltd
* Will not proceed with proposed acquisition of pricemaker ltd nd through staged transfer of 15.5m shares at $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* Adobe Systems Inc- announced it has acquired all Skybox Technology from Mettle
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions