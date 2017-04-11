Metlife adds to CEO succession pool with new appointments
June 15 Metlife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, announced added responsibilities for some of its senior executives, adding to the pool of potential successors to its chief executive.
April 11 Bigbloc Construction Ltd
* Bigbloc Construction Ltd says approved brownfield expansion of 3,00,000 cubic meters per annum at company's plant situated at Umargaon
* Bigbloc Construction Ltd says approved greenfield expansion of 3,00,000 cubic meters per annum at Bangalore
* Bigbloc Construction Ltd says capital expenditure will be financed through a mix of debt & equity
* Bigbloc Construction Ltd says total capital expenditure envisaged is about 1 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Metlife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, announced added responsibilities for some of its senior executives, adding to the pool of potential successors to its chief executive.
NEW YORK, June 15 A former banker at Julius Baer and Credit Suisse pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe of FIFA, the world soccer governing body.
MOSCOW, June 15 A placement of shares in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot had been planned for this week but was put on hold due to market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.