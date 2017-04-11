April 11 Biuro Inwestycji Kapitalowych SA (BIK) :

* Sets up new unit, Biuro Inwestycji Kapitalowych Quantum Radom

* The company owns 80 percent of Biuro Inwestycji Kapitalowych Quantum Radom, the unit to have capital of 5 million zlotys ($1.25 million)

* The unit is to undertake construction projects ($1 = 4.0013 zlotys)