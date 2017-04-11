BRIEF-Goldbond Group says unit signed structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
* Shanghai Goldbond entered into structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
April 11 Biuro Inwestycji Kapitalowych SA (BIK) :
* Sets up new unit, Biuro Inwestycji Kapitalowych Quantum Radom
* The company owns 80 percent of Biuro Inwestycji Kapitalowych Quantum Radom, the unit to have capital of 5 million zlotys ($1.25 million)
* The unit is to undertake construction projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0013 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility