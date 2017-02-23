BRIEF-Nationz Technologies' unit plans fund with partner, to invest in IC project
* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement to set up fund of size 2 billion yuan ($293.58 million) with partner
Feb 23 Bilendi SA:
* FY revenue 22.5 million euros ($23.71 million) versus 20.3 million year ago, 11 pct up Source text: bit.ly/2lyCpH1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9490 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement to set up fund of size 2 billion yuan ($293.58 million) with partner
* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to equity holders of co of approximately HK$5 million for year ended 31 March, 2017
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights