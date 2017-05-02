May 2 Bilia

* Says Q1 net turnover amounted to SEK 6,815 m (5,433).

* Q1 - operational earnings amounted to SEK 267 m (195).

* Says we believe that demand for cars and service during Q2 of 2017 will be slightly better compared with corresponding quarter last year

* Says there will be more than 3 fewer working days during Q2