April 24 Bill Barrett Corp:
* Bill Barrett Corp - expected Q1 production sales volumes
of 1.43 million barrels of oil equivalent
* Bill Barrett Corp - anticipates that oil component of
total production will increase as additional XRL wells are
placed on production during 2017
* Bill Barrett Corp - expects to record $8 million non-cash
impairment related to non-producing leasehold interests in
western Colorado for Q1
* Bill Barrett Corp - Q1 expected production consists of 58%
oil, 22% natural gas and 20% natural gas liquids
