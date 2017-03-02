March 2 Bill Barrett Corp:

* Bill Barrett Corporation reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial and operating results, provides 2017 operating guidance and establishes initial 2018 production growth outlook of 30pct-50pct

* Q4 loss per share $0.79

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bill Barrett Corp - initial 2018 production growth outlook of 30pct -50pct

* Bill Barrett Corp - 2017 operating plan has projected capital expenditures of $255-$285 million and production sales volumes of 6.0-6.5 MMBOE

* Says production sales volumes for Q4 of 2016 totaled 1.6 mmboe, an 8pct decrease

* Bill Barrett Corp qtrly total operating revenues $51.6 million versus $46.6 million

* Says for 2017, 6,846 barrels per day of oil is hedged at an average wti price of $58.47 per barrel

* Says for 2017, 10,000 MMBTU/D of natural gas is hedged at an average nwpl price of $2.96 per MMBTU

* Bill Barrett Corp says for 2018, 2,616 barrels per day of oil is hedged at an average wti price of $55.00 per barrel and no natural gas hedges in place

* Bill Barrett Corp - 2017 capital budget will be funded with operating cash flow and cash on hand

* Bill Barrett Corp - approximately 70-75 gross xrl wells are expected to be drilled in ne wattenberg field of dj basin in 2017

* Bill Barrett Corp - Q1 of 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $60-$65 million

* Bill Barrett Corp - Q1 of 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $60-$65 million

* Bill Barrett Corp - Q1 of 2017 production is expected to approximate 1.35-1.45 mmboe