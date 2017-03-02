AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
March 2 Bill Barrett Corp:
* Bill Barrett Corporation reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial and operating results, provides 2017 operating guidance and establishes initial 2018 production growth outlook of 30pct-50pct
* Q4 loss per share $0.79
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bill Barrett Corp - initial 2018 production growth outlook of 30pct -50pct
* Bill Barrett Corp - 2017 operating plan has projected capital expenditures of $255-$285 million and production sales volumes of 6.0-6.5 MMBOE
* Says 2018 production sales volumes anticipated to be 30pct-50pct greater than 2017
* Says 2018 production sales volumes anticipated to be 30pct-50pct greater than 2017
* Says production sales volumes for Q4 of 2016 totaled 1.6 mmboe, an 8pct decrease
* Bill Barrett Corp qtrly total operating revenues $51.6 million versus $46.6 million
* Says for 2017, 6,846 barrels per day of oil is hedged at an average wti price of $58.47 per barrel
* Says for 2017, 10,000 MMBTU/D of natural gas is hedged at an average nwpl price of $2.96 per MMBTU
* Bill Barrett Corp says for 2018, 2,616 barrels per day of oil is hedged at an average wti price of $55.00 per barrel and no natural gas hedges in place
* Bill Barrett Corp - 2017 capital budget will be funded with operating cash flow and cash on hand
* Bill Barrett Corp - approximately 70-75 gross xrl wells are expected to be drilled in ne wattenberg field of dj basin in 2017
* Bill Barrett Corp - Q1 of 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $60-$65 million
* Bill Barrett Corp - Q1 of 2017 production is expected to approximate 1.35-1.45 mmboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.