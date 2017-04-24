GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as techs extend selloff; dollar gains
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
April 24 Bill Barrett Corp
* Bill barrett corporation announces proposed private debt offering
* Bill barrett corp - planning a private offering of $275 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025
* Bill barrett corp - intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund redemption of all of its outstanding 7.625% senior notes due 2019
* Bill barrett corp - also intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund redemption all of its outstanding 5% convertible senior notes due 2028 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Washington, June 15 The Federal Reserve announced Thursday it had terminated a 2010 enforcement action taken against Bank of America after the bank admitted to bid-rigging in the municipal debt market.
MOSCOW, June 15 A placement of shares in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot had been planned for this week but was put on hold due to market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.