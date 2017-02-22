Feb 23 Billabong International Ltd:

* Announces sale of Tigerlily

* Entered into binding documentation to sell Tigerlily business to Crescent Capital Partners

* Sale of Tigerlily will raise $60 million, with net proceeds from sale used to retire debt

* Expected to contribute between $7 million and $8 million in EBITA to billabong for 2017 financial year