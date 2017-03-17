March 17 Billion Industrial Holdings Ltd :

* Profit for year ended 31 Dec 2016 amounted to RMB315.4 million, an increase of 56.2 percent

* FY revenue amounted to RMB6,125.3 million, representing an increase of 12.2 percent compared to the year ended 31 Dec 2015

* Final dividend of HK4.8 cents per share is proposed for 2016