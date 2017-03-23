March 23 BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS:

* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 1.4 lira ($0.3863) net 1.19 lira per share

* Proposes distribution of cash dividend shall be proposed to be implemented in two installments, first installment be distributed as gross 0.80 lira net 0.68 lira for each share from 7th June and second installment as gross 0.60 lira net 0.51 lira for each share from 8th November

* Proposes gross 425.0 million lira which corresponds to the 140 percent of the capital paid to the shareholders shall be distributed in cash

