Bulsatcom set to launch Bulgaria's first communications satellite
SOFIA, June 16 Bulgarian telecoms company Bulsatcom said it plans to launch the Balkan country's first geostationary communications satellite on Monday in a $235 million project.
Feb 16 Bimobject AB:
* Expands its operation and opens a subsidiary in France
* BIMobject France SAS is created and is a wholly owned subsidiary to BIMobject situated in Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SOFIA, June 16 Bulgarian telecoms company Bulsatcom said it plans to launch the Balkan country's first geostationary communications satellite on Monday in a $235 million project.
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Entry into an agreement for additional subscription of new shares in Citybuilders Pte Ltd