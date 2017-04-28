UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Bio Planet SA:
* Q1 revenue 34.1 million zlotys ($8.8 million) versus 28.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 1.3 million zlotys versus 217,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8713 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources