Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
March 13 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc
* Bio Rad Laboratories Inc says expects to achieve long-term currency-neutral revenue growth of approximately 3% to 5%
* Bio Rad Laboratories Inc says expects to achieve currency-neutral EBITDA margin of greater than 20% by 2020
* Bio Rad Laboratories Inc says reiterated its 2017 financial outlook
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.80, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals-following resignation of Yasir B. Al-Wakeel,former CFO, Richard Peters to be principal financial officer Source text:(http://bit.ly/2sjYcpc) Further company coverage:
* Sears Canada Acknowledges receipt of NASDAQ letter regarding minimum bid price requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: