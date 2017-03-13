March 13 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc

* Bio Rad Laboratories Inc says expects to achieve long-term currency-neutral revenue growth of approximately 3% to 5%

* Bio Rad Laboratories Inc says expects to achieve currency-neutral EBITDA margin of greater than 20% by 2020

* Bio Rad Laboratories Inc says reiterated its 2017 financial outlook

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.80, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S