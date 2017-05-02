UPDATE 1-Qatar signs $12 bln deal to buy F-15 jets from U.S.
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
May 2 Bio-techne Corp
* Bio-Techne releases third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.97
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.57
* Q3 revenue $144 million versus I/B/E/S view $142.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: