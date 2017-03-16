March 16 BioAmber Inc

* BioAmber announces year end operational and financial results for 2016

* BioAmber - recorded net loss attributable to BioAmber Inc shareholders of $22.5 million, or a loss of $0.78 per share for year ended December 31, 2016

* BioAmber - adjusted net loss attributable to BioAmber Inc. shareholders for year ended December 31, 2016 was $30.8 million, or a loss of $1.07 per share