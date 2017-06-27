June 27 Bioanalytical Systems Inc

* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing

* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - credit agreement provides company with a term loan in amount of $4.5 million

* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - credit agreement provides co with revolving line of credit of up to $2 million

* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - term loan and facility mature June 23, 2022 and June 23, 2019, respectively