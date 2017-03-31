March 31 biOasis Technologies Inc

* biOasis announces oversubscription of financing

* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million

* biOasis Technologies Inc - Overall size of private placement will be increased to up to 5.9 million units

* biOasis Technologies Inc - Units remain priced at $0.70 per unit