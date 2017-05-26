BRIEF-Humanwell healthcare's unit to set up U.S. joint stock company for asset acquisition
* Says unit signs agreement with Blue Ridge Holding to set up joint stock company in U.S. for acquiring RiteDose Holdings I, Inc.
May 26 Bioblast Pharma Ltd
* Bioblast pharma reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Bioblast pharma ltd says pre-commercial expenses were $0.4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to $0.8 million for same period in 2016
* Bioblast pharma ltd - qtrly loss per share $0.16
* Bioblast pharma- cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits as of march 31, 2017, were $7.1 million, compared to $9.9 million as of december 31, 2016
* Bioblast pharma ltd - "should we be unable to obtain additional funding required to continue our clinical activity"
* Bioblast pharma ltd - "we may need to reduce our activities and to explore strategic alternatives until we have sufficient resources"
* Bioblast pharma ltd - additional funding beyond existing cash resources will be required to entirely cover cost of phase 2b clinical study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
PARIS, June 22 Airbus conceded defeat to arch-rival Boeing at the Paris Airshow on Thursday as a last-minute haul of almost 100 orders, including new interest from Iran, failed to close a gap opened up by the launch of Boeing's new 737 model.