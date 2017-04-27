BRIEF-Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
April 27 Biocartis Group Nv:
* Biocartis' cash position end of Q1 2017 amounted to approximately 70 million euros ($76.34 million)
* Commercial cartridge volume Q1 2017 over 4.5 times Q1 2016 volume
* Biocartis targets a cash position by the end of 2017 of around 40 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency