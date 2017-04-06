BRIEF-Perrigo Company announces pricing for its cash tender offer
* Perrigo company plc announces pricing for its cash tender offer
April 6 Biocorp Production SA:
* FY revenue 3.0 million euros ($3.20 million) versus 2.5 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 4.4 million euros versus loss of 0.9 million euros year ago
* FY operating loss 4.7 million euros versus loss of 3.2 million euros year ago
* Available cash position at Dec 31, 2016 of 4.7 million euros (6.0 million euros as of Dec 31, 2015) and shareholder's equity of 6.2 million euros (Dec 31, 2015,7.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9370 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Perrigo company plc announces pricing for its cash tender offer
* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS DISMISSAL OF ALL CLAIMS AGAINST SORRENTO AND ITS DIRECTORS CONTAINED IN LAWSUITS BROUGHT BY WILDCAT LIQUID ALPHA, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GENEVA, June 14 Urban warfare is taking root in conflicts across the Middle East, with five times more civilians in Syria and Iraq killed in cities than in rural areas over the past three years, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Wednesday.