March 17 Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Biocryst pharmaceuticals inc says says on march 15, entered into a registration rights agreement with 667, l.p. And baker brothers life sciences, l.p.

* Biocryst pharmaceuticals - co's obligations under deal,cover all shares of co now held or later acquired by baker entities,to continue up to 10 yrs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: