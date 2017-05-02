BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
May 2 Biodelivery Sciences International Inc
* Biodelivery sciences announces the approval of bunavail® for induction of buprenorphine treatment for opioid dependence
* Biodelivery sciences international - fda approved snda for bunavail revising indication to include use of bunavail for initiation of buprenorphine treatment for opioid dependence
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results